West Haven Police investigate after gunshots were heard near bar

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — West Haven Police are investigating after there were reports of gunshots being heard at a bar early Saturday morning.

According to authorities, police responded to the Hookah Lounge on Campbell Avenue at 3:30 a.m. They say officers monitoring the crowd were in the area of Captain Thomas Boulevard and Campbell Avenue where they heard what they believed to be gunshots coming from the parking lot behind the business.

Police say one resident calling from Captain Thomas Boulevard called to report the shots fired, but the resident did not see anything.

Officials say people inside the lounge stated there was a small verbal altercation that had taken place inside before the crowd was cleared out from the bar.

Police did a thorough check of the area for potential shell casings, however they say there were no shell casings found.

West Haven Police checked area hospitals as a precaution, but no victims were located. They ask that anyone with information to contact the police department at 203-937-3900 or the department’s social media accounts.