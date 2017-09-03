4 Tips to Save Big on Back to School Shopping

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – The school year is here and that means it’s time to grab the school supplies. This morning blogger Susie Johnson, blogger at NotYourAverageMom.com, stopped by our studio to share four tips to save big on back to school shopping.

Take stock of what you already have. Look around the house to see what can be reused for this year. Everyone is guilty of forgetting unopened packages of pencils or unused notebooks and binders!

Look around the house to see what can be reused for this year. Everyone is guilty of forgetting unopened packages of pencils or unused notebooks and binders! Check out your local flyer for sales. Grab a Sunday paper for coupons on back to school items. Many stores such as Target, Walmart and the dollar store will present coupons in your local paper to help you save more.

Grab a Sunday paper for coupons on back to school items. Many stores such as Target, Walmart and the dollar store will present coupons in your local paper to help you save more. Get cashback online. Consider purchasing your back to school items online and sign up for TopCashback.com to earn cashback on your purchases. Shop through TopCashback.com at your favorite stores and save! You can opt for direct deposit payouts or repurpose your cashback into gift cards. TopCashback also shows available promo codes you can use to supplement your savings and receive free shipping. Several stores include Target, Kohl’s, JCPenney and more.

Consider purchasing your back to school items online and sign up for to earn cashback on your purchases. Shop through at your favorite stores and save! You can opt for direct deposit payouts or repurpose your cashback into gift cards. TopCashback also shows available promo codes you can use to supplement your savings and receive free shipping. Several stores include Target, Kohl’s, JCPenney and more. Get creative. Buying notebooks for every subject can get expensive and kids go through them so quickly! Your kids might want the newest Justin Bieber lunch box, but these character-focused products can be expensive. Consider stocking up on plain items such as notebooks and book bags and have a decorating session with your kids. They can personalize each notebook with stickers, drawings and more. You can also buy patches and pins to decorate the bookbag! You can find basic notebooks, pencils, colored pencils and more at your local dollar store.

For more information on Susie Johnson, head to her website not-your-average-mom.com