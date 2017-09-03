Capitol Report: Congressman Jim Himes calls out President for cashing in on American factory job decline

Related Coverage Himes proposes bill to require on-camera media briefings

EAST HADDAM, Conn. (WTNH) — Fairfield County’s 4th District Congressman Jim Himes gave the weekly Democratic address last week.

Rep. Himes gave the address against the backdrop of the East Haddam Swing Bridge over the Connecticut River in Joe Courtney’s district, speaking about the loss of American factory jobs and how he believes President Trump has cashed in politically with that decline.

Related Content: Himes proposes bill to require on-camera media briefings

Rep. Himes stated, “President Trump trades in that decline: He nurtures fear, paints a dark picture of the future, blames immigrants, Muslims, Democrats and the media. He promises walls and he promotes division. And he delivers nothing. Not jobs. Not opportunity. Not unity.”

Watch as the panel discusses this strong statement.