Capitol Report: CT Mirror reporter Keith Phaneuf joins the panel to discuss the state budget battle

By Published:

As the state budget battle rages on, Executive Director of the Connecticut Conference of Municipalities Joe DeLong stated, “The Governor’s budget that started off this session did not lead with reform. It led with revenue. Let’s be very clear about that.”

Related Content: Capitol Report: Lembo decides against run for governor while Republicans and Democrats debate sales tax hike

While Connecticut continues to operate without a state budget in place, the show welcomed CT Mirror reporter Keith Phaneuf to discuss the latest developments on the issue.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s