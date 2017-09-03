Capitol Report: CT Mirror reporter Keith Phaneuf joins the panel to discuss the state budget battle

As the state budget battle rages on, Executive Director of the Connecticut Conference of Municipalities Joe DeLong stated, “The Governor’s budget that started off this session did not lead with reform. It led with revenue. Let’s be very clear about that.”

While Connecticut continues to operate without a state budget in place, the show welcomed CT Mirror reporter Keith Phaneuf to discuss the latest developments on the issue.