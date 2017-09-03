Capitol Report: Lembo decides against run for governor while Republicans and Democrats debate sales tax hike

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — After a 10 day personal “gut check,” State Comptroller Kevin Lembo, the best known Democrat in the 2018 field, decided that he wanted to remain comptroller after all.

In speaking with the CT Mirror (http://bit.ly/2wvCtOM), Lembo stated, “It’s what I want to work on. It’s the work I’m doing right now.”

In budgetary news, Senate Republican President Len Fasano and House Minority Leader Themis Klarides took to the microphones last week to discuss the potential hike in the state sales tax.

The panel discusses what the politicians had to say.

