Capitol Report: Rep. Esty joins show to speak about preventing opioid addiction

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Last week, Connecticut recognized Overdose Awareness Day amid the epidemic that is quickly moving across the nation.

In speaking on the issue, Representative Elizabeth Esty said, “It is so hard to treat addiction. We need to do everything we can to prevent folks from getting addicted in the first place.”

Rep. Esty joined The Capitol Report this week to speak more on opioid addiction and on other issues.