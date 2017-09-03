Car fire on I-91 north in Wallingford closes right, center lanes

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The right and center lanes are closed on Interstate 91 northbound in Wallingford due to a car fire.

According to State Police, near exit 14 on I-91 north in Wallingford, the right and center lanes are temporarily closed. They say this is due to a car fire.

State Police say there are no injuries and are asking drivers to reduce speed when approaching the area.

The Connecticut Department of Transportation believes the accident will be cleared in one hour or less.

