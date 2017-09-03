Car fire on I-91 north in Wallingford closes right, center lanes

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The right and center lanes are closed on Interstate 91 northbound in Wallingford due to a car fire.

According to State Police, near exit 14 on I-91 north in Wallingford, the right and center lanes are temporarily closed. They say this is due to a car fire.

State Police say there are no injuries and are asking drivers to reduce speed when approaching the area.

#CTtraffic: I91 nb x14 Wallingford right & center lanes temporarily closed for no injury car fire. Reduce speed approaching area. — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) September 3, 2017

The Connecticut Department of Transportation believes the accident will be cleared in one hour or less.

