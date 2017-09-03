Comptroller: State on track to end year with $93.9M deficit

- FILE - Connecticut State Capitol (WTNH)

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — State Comptroller Kevin Lembo says Connecticut is on track to end the current fiscal year with a $93.9 million deficit under the provisions of an executive order by Gov. Dannel P. Malloy.

State lawmakers have been unable to agree on a budget for the fiscal year that began July 1 and the following year, compelling the Democratic governor to run state government with his limited spending authority. Malloy last month proposed massive cuts to state education aid that would begin in October but could be blocked if a budget is passed.

Related Content: State Comptroller Kevin Lembo decides against run for governor

The Democratic comptroller said in a letter to Malloy released Friday that the inability to pass a budget will slow economic growth and ultimately lead to the state and its municipalities receiving downgrades in credit ratings that will cost taxpayers even more.

Related Content: Home health care agencies starting to curtail services because of budget stalemate

