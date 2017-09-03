Hamden Police make narcotics arrests

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Hamden Police arrested two individuals after a lengthy investigation into drug sales in Hamden.

According to officials, on Aug. 18th, the Hamden Police Department Street Interdiction Team and Special Response Team arrested two people int he area of Goodrich Street. They say these arrests were the result of a lengthy investigation into drug sales on Goodrich Street and surrounding areas.

Police say they arrested 51-year-old, Lashaun Lawrence of Hamden. Lawrence was charged with sale of narcotics. They say she was detained on a court-ordered bond of $25,000.

Authorities also arrested 27-year-old Armando Johnson of New Haven. Johnson was charged with sale of narcotics. They say he was detained on a court-ordered bond of $10,000.

Both Lawrence and Johnson were scheduled to appear in court in Meriden on Friday September 1st.