Labor Day Road Race to be held Monday in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — More than six thousand runners are expected to take part in the Faxon Law New Haven Road Race which kicks off on Labor Day morning.

On Sunday, many runners picked up their bib numbers while others registered for the race.

10,000 spectators are also expected to turn out on Monday where there will be a 20K, a 5K, and a kids race.

“It’s the 20K national championship so the champions are U.S. citizens so we have people from all over the country who are participating here,” said Vice President of New Haven Road Frank Alvarado.

This is the 40th year for the event.

Some of the money that’s raised will go to charities in the Elm City.