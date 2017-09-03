Life-threatening injuries suffered in wrong-way crash on I-91

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — State Police say a wrong-way crash has caused life-threatening injuries on Sunday afternoon.

According to police, a two vehicle accident on Interstate 91 Southbound in Wallingford caused the left and center lanes to temporarily close between Exits 17 and 15.

No identities of those involved have been released.

The lanes reopened around 5:30 p.m.

