Meriden Police release information on Friday night incidents, including two deaths

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Meriden Police have released new information on the various incidents that have been under investigation since Friday night.

Police say they responded to reports of a suspicious male on Broad St. on the night of September 1st. While Officers were responding, the male walked onto I-691 where he was killed by a passing motor vehicle. Police then learned that the man had been involved in previous suspicious activity, including a stolen motor vehicle on Bunker Ave., a motor vehicle accident on Bunker Ave., and a medical incident on Broad st.

At the same time, Officers also responded to a residence on Webster St. regarding a suspicious incident with a male. It is unknown if this incident is connected to any others.

Finally, at approximately 8:52 PM, Meriden Police responded to a 911 call from 109 Britannia Street regarding a possible deceased person. Once on the scene, officers confirmed the presence of a deceased female body. The Connecticut State Police Major Crimes Division was called into assist with evidence, and the incident is currently being investigated as a homicide. It is unknown if this incident is connected to any others.

Police are waiting to release the names of the victims until next of kin are notified.