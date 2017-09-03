Meriden Police release information on Friday night incidents, including two deaths

By Published: Updated:

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Meriden Police have released new information on the various incidents that have been under investigation since Friday night.

Police say they responded to reports of a suspicious male on Broad St. on the night of September 1st. While Officers were responding, the male walked onto I-691 where he was killed by a passing motor vehicle. Police then learned that the man had been involved in previous suspicious activity, including a stolen motor vehicle on Bunker Ave., a motor vehicle accident on Bunker Ave., and a medical incident on Broad st.

At the same time, Officers also responded to a residence on Webster St. regarding a suspicious incident with a male. It is unknown if this incident is connected to any others.

Finally, at approximately 8:52 PM, Meriden Police responded to a 911 call from 109 Britannia Street regarding a possible deceased person. Once on the scene, officers confirmed the presence of a deceased female body. The Connecticut State Police Major Crimes Division was called into assist with evidence, and the incident is currently being investigated as a homicide. It is unknown if this incident is connected to any others.

Police are waiting to release the names of the victims until next of kin are notified.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s