New Britain PD investigating ‘suspicious’ death

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — The New Britain Police Department is investigating a ‘suspicious’ death.

According to police, officers responded to a first floor apartment on Tremont Street Saturday morning at 8:36 a.m. to a report of an apparent deceased man.

Authorities say when officers arrived, they located a man who was unresponsive within the apartment. They say he was pronounced dead at the scene and his death was deemed suspicious.

New Britain Police have not released the victim’s identity.

Authorities say New Britain Police Department, the Connecticut Medical Examiner’s Office, Connecticut State Police, and the New Britain State’s Attorney’s office are all investigating this incident.

No further information is available at this time.