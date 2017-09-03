One dead after wrong-way crash on I-91

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — State Police say a wrong-way crash has caused one driver’s death on Sunday afternoon.

According to police, a two vehicle accident on Interstate 91 Southbound in Wallingford caused the left and center lanes to temporarily close between Exits 17 and 15.

#CTtraffic: I91 sb x15 Wallingford expect lane closures for wrong-way crash w/life-threatening injuries. Reduce speed approaching area. — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) September 3, 2017

No identities of those involved have been released.

The lanes reopened around 5:30 p.m.

