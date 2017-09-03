Police: Pregnant woman, 2 young boys killed in house fire

By Published:
(File)

(AP) — Authorities say a pregnant woman and her two young children were killed in a fast-moving house fire in Pennsylvania.

State police said the fire was reported shortly before 11:30 p.m. Saturday in a home in Hamburg, about 55 miles (88 kilometers) northeast of Harrisburg. Thick smoke and flames could be seen pouring out of the structure.

Assistant Chief Deputy Coroner John Hollenbach said that 27-year-old Jennifer Wilder, 5-year-old Gabriel Kalinoski and 2-year-old Julian Gust were all pronounced dead at the scene around 4:30 a.m. Sunday. A man was able to escape from a bedroom window and was hospitalized with injuries.

Authorities said the fire was extinguished early Sunday but the home was destroyed. The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s