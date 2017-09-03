Rhode Island woman strikes wall, arrested after police say she was driving under the influence

LEDYARD, Conn. (WTNH) — Ledyard Police arrested a Rhode Island woman after she allegedly struck a mailbox and crashed into a stone wall Friday night.

According to police, at 5:17 p.m. Friday evening, police responded to a motor vehicle crash in the area of Iron Street.

Police say the vehicle struck a mailbox and then crashed into a stone wall. They say the car drove across a home owner’s lawn and fled from the scene.

Ledyard Police say they located the vehicle on Route 117 near the town lines of Groton and Ledyard.

During police investigation of the accident, authorities say 35-year-old Tania L. Wright of Westerly, Rhode Island was charged with multiple charges including operating under the influence of alcohol, evading responsibility and interfering with an officer.

Authorities say Wright was released on a $2,500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 14th.