Report-It video: Crash on I-95 Northbound in West Haven temporarily closes two lanes

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A crash involving two vehicles temporarily closed two lanes on Interstate 95 Northbound in West Haven on Sunday afternoon.

According to police, the crash took place in the area of Sawmill Road. The right and center lanes between exits 42 and 43 were closed for approximately 20 minutes while crews worked to clear the scene.

No serious injuries were suffered and all lanes have reopened.

A viewer captured the wreckage on their smart phone and sent the footage into News 8 via Report-It.