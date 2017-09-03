Shooting near New Haven Restaurant injures man

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are investigating after a man was injured by a bullet fragment early Sunday morning in New Haven.

New Haven Police say the incident happened just after midnight. They say officers were dispatched to Park Street between Chapel and Crown Streets after receiving a report of a gunshot.

Police say 27-year-old, Michael Urena has been struck by a bullet fragment in his forehead. They say Urena was taken to Yale-New Haven Hospital for an injury that was not-life threatening. Authorities say he was released from the hospital an hour later.

Officials say Urena told police he witnessed a fight outside Viva Zapata Restaurant on Park Street. Urena told police he heard a single gunshot and later realized he was struck. Police say he was unable to describe the shooter to police.

New Haven Police are asking that anyone with information about this crime to call detectives at 203-946-6304. They say calls may be made anonymously.