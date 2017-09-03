Showers continue Sunday, some sun late this afternoon

Rain is likely at times on Sunday. It’ll clear out late in the day. The weather is looking much better for Labor day with 80s and sunshine. Still watching Irma in the Atlantic.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with showers at times. Drying out late in the day with some breaks of sun possible. Highs around 70.

Labor Day: Becoming sunny and warm with highs in the low to mid 80s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Chance of a late shower or thunderstorm. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

Wednesday: Cloudy with rain likely. High in the 70s.

Thursday: Cloudy with lingering areas of rain. High in the 70s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy. High in the 70s.

Saturday: Sun and clouds with highs in the low 80s.

Sunday: Sun and clouds with highs in the 70s. (Watching the tropics)