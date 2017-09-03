Southbury man dead following barricade against police

SOUTHBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — The man who barricaded himself at a hotel in Southbury on Sunday afternoon is dead, according to State Police.

Following the day long situation, State Police have pronounced the man deceased on scene due to a self-inflicted injury. No criminal aspects are suspected, but Western District Major Crime Detectives will be conducting an investigation.

Officers from the Southbury Police Department and the State Police Tactical Unit responded to the Wyndham Hotel on Strongtown Road at approximately 12:27 PM on September 3rd. The man was believed to be barricaded inside.

The man’s identity has yet to be released. The Office of Chief Medical Examiner will be conducting a post-mortem exam.

News 8 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.