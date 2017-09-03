Southbury man dead following barricade against police

By and Published: Updated:
(Photo: Connecticut State Police)

SOUTHBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — The man who barricaded himself at a hotel in Southbury on Sunday afternoon is dead, according to State Police.

Following the day long situation, State Police have pronounced the man deceased on scene due to a self-inflicted injury. No criminal aspects are suspected, but Western District Major Crime Detectives will be conducting an investigation.

Officers from the Southbury Police Department and the State Police Tactical Unit responded to the Wyndham Hotel on Strongtown Road at approximately 12:27 PM on September 3rd. The man was believed to be barricaded inside.

The man’s identity has yet to be released. The Office of Chief Medical Examiner will be conducting a post-mortem exam.

News 8 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.

Related Posts

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s