State Police find car overturned in Salisbury, arrest man on drug charges

SALISBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A North Haven man is facing drug charges after State Police found him standing next to his overturned vehicle in Salisbury on Friday night.

According to police, Patrick Mimms, 22, was standing next to his vehicle after it struck a rock wall and flipped in the area of Route 112 near Dugway Road.

Mimms gave troopers permission to search his vehicle. Inside the vehicle, police say they found quantities of different illegal substances including cocaine, marijuana, and hallucinogenic mushrooms, along with $4,300 in cash and drug paraphernalia.

Mimms was arrested and was taken into custody.

He is facing charges of Illegal Possession of Narcotics, Possession of Narcotics with Intent to Sell, and other related charges.

He was released after posting a $10,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 25.

Police say Mimms was not injured during the crash.