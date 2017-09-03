Two taken to hospital after overnight crash in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Conn. (WTNH) — A serious accident took place overnight in Litchfield County.

According to police, a Jeep and an SUV collided on Route 44 at Beacon Lane in Norfolk on Saturday night.

Officials say two people were taken to the hospital for treatment following the crash.

There has not been any word on the extent of their injuries.

Police have not said what may have caused the crash.

No identities have been released.

News 8 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.