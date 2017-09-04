2 men arrested after engaging police in 2 separate pursuits on I-95

(WTNH) — Two men have been arrested after engaging police in two separate pursuits along the same highway.

On Saturday, Milford Police say they attempted to stop a vehicle on I-95 northbound for several motor vehicle accidents. Police say the operator, 34-year-old Joel Cruz of Meriden failed to pull over and accelerated away. Police say Cruz threw objects out of the window while driving north on I-95 and continued to flee. Officers apprehended him on State Street in New Haven with approximately $20,000 inside of the vehicle.

Officers from Milford and the State Police, along with a narcotics detection K9 searched on I-95 on foot for the objects that were thrown out of the vehicle. According to officials, one kilo of cocaine was located on the shoulder of the highway near exit 44.

Cruz is facing multiple charges including improper lane change, failure to use signal, engaging police in pursuit, reckless driving, possession of narcotics, destruction of evidence and illegal sale of narcotics. His bond was set at $250,000 and he will be in court on September 26th.

Also on Saturday, Milford Police arrested a New Haven man for engaging them in pursuit.

Milford Police arrested 45-year-old David Collins in regards to an active warrant. Police say Collins is accused of failing to pull his vehicle over when he was signaled to do so by an officer on August 17th. According to officers, Collins then engaged police in a pursuit on I-95 for a duration of time.

Collins is facing reckless driving and engaging police in pursuit charges. He will also appear in court on September 26th.