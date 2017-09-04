After Harvey, insurance drones take to the Texas skies

WINDSOR, Conn. (AP) — Insurance adjusters are bringing more drones with them than ever before as they head to Texas to assess the damage from Harvey.

Companies are using them on a much larger scale to record images, save time and spare human adjusters from venturing into potentially unsafe areas.

Insurers have been increasing their drone fleets since the Federal Aviation Administration eased restrictions on using them commercially a year ago, and tried them out in areas of the southeastern U.S. affected last October by Hurricane Matthew.

Travelers Insurance, based in Connecticut, had 65 certified drone pilots as of Friday among the 600 employees deployed to the Houston area. Claims specialist Laura Shell says it’ll let her look more quickly into areas that aren’t easily accessible.

