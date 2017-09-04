Animals rescued during Harvey finding new homes

(WTNH) — Many shelter pets rescued following Hurricane Harvey are now one step closer to finding a new home.

This is thanks to animal rescue groups across the country taking them in.

More than 20 animals from shelters along the devastated Texas coast were loaded onto a plane Monday morning in San Antonio.

They were flown to Pittsburgh by a Pennsylvania-based animal rescue team hoping to connect them with new owners.

“In total, they’re gonna have…over 60 pets…from the San Antonio Humane Society over in Pittsburgh, Pa.,” said Felicia Niño of the San Antonio Humane Society. “This is just a fantastic opportunity for our pets to find a home up there, up north. They’re in need of pets, so we definitely have a lot here that we can go ahead and take them over there and let them find their homes up there.”

So far, the San Antonio Humane Society has helped more than 230 dogs and cats affected by the storm.

Here in Connecticut, the Humane Society is welcoming their own batch of Hurricane Harvey Shelter Pets on Monday evening.

