Connecticut firefighters offer a helping hand to Texas

BEACON FALLS, Conn. (WTNH) — “Texas! Let’s go!” screamed firefighters with the Beacon Hose Company Number One as they drove across the border from Arkansas into Texas.

This was part of a number of social media videos the crew has sent back home so the community could keep up with their travels as they drove donations from Connecticut more than 36 hours to the Houston suburbs to help families there still reeling from Hurricane Harvey.

“That was just jubilation on their part that they finally got to Texas,” said Kyle Brennan with the fire company. “These guy always want to do something to help.”

Another video sent back shows how they helped. They admitted they were “tired and stinky” after they arrived at a town in Texas called Galena Park and unloaded supplies at area food pantries and donated dog food at area SPCA’s.

“Update — we are here at the SPCA in Houston, Texas offloading our dog cages out of the Seymour truck and all of our dog food supplies,” one firefighter said.

In that same video, you could hear a woman from Houston thanking them and a man asking where they’re from.

This effort by the Beacon Hose Company Number One started last week with an idea. It spread on Facebook.

“This was something that was really built by our volunteers rather than our department,” Brennan said. “It’s overwhelming.”

They estimate they collected about $250,000 worth of donations since they stopped their relief effort last Wednesday night. They had enough donations to fill up their 40-foot trailer and one from Citizens’ Engine Co. No. 2 in Seymour and contribute to other fire department relief drives — like the one in Thomaston.

They hauled a lot of heart from Connecticut residents who came through with donations of clothes, baby food, dog food, you name it.

And, after their 36-hour ride (at least), Brennan was happy to get a call from his crew letting him know about the gratifying trip and that soon they would be getting ready for their long ride back home to Beacon Falls.

“I’m proud of you guys,” he said. “Real proud of you guys.”

Another local group that’s helping in Houston is called Operation Endeavor. It’s lead by the Director of Emergency Operations at St. Mary’s Hospital. Stuart Hirsch started Operation Endeavor to help with search and rescues missions in areas hit by natural disasters.

“We try to build up rescue systems in these areas in order to increase survivability,” Stuart said. “Most of our guys on our team have very strong rescue backgrounds.”

Stuart posted some videos to social media, too. So did one of his teammates who was seen talking to a group of men from Houston who were quick to give him a series of handshakes of appreciation.

“We flew in from New York to help with the relief,” one Operation endeavor member said.

“We appreciate it,” said one Houston resident. “Thank you.”

“Yeah, man,” said the Operation Endeavor member.