Connecticut residents enjoy Labor Day as summer unofficially ends

R.J. Tattersall Published: Updated:

MADISON, Conn. (WTNH) — The beautiful weather was on hand for the unofficial end of the summer on Monday.

Many people were out and about enjoying the day across the state and along the shoreline.

“Today, we moved over here and started playing some corn hole and eating our leftover food from the weekend and enjoying the first beautiful day or you could say the last day of a holiday weekend,” said Janet Bergamo of Thomaston.

“It’s really beautiful. Getting here the views are awesome,” followed Katie Martin of Clinton.

Here’s a look at how some Connecticut residents spent their Labor Day holiday.

