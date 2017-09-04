CT BBB warns consumers of scam opiate treatments

(WTNH) — The Connecticut Better Business Bureau is warning consumers of scam opiate treatments on Monday.

According to the CT BBB, con artists are peddling useless home-based detoxification products.

The BB says the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) won a court order barring Caitlin Enterprises from selling Withdrawal Ease and Recovery Ease. The regulator says Caitlin Enterprises made claims about its products that were false and not supported by scientific evidence.

According to the FDA’s charges, this company was cashing-in on addiction to heroin and painkillers. Millions of Americans suffering from addiction are looking for help to end their physical dependence. There is no quick fix, and con artists are peddling useless products, claiming they can help make the detoxification process easier. They need help, not empty promises,” says Connecticut Better Business Bureau spokesman Howard Schwartz.

The FTC complaint against Caitlin Enterprises says the company claimed the products alleviated symptoms of opiate withdrawal and increased the likelihood of overcoming addiction.

The Better Business Bureau urges anyone fighting an opiate addiction to contact a health professional.