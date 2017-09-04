CT BBB warns consumers of scam opiate treatments

By Published:
FILE - This Feb. 19, 2013, file photo, shows OxyContin pills arranged for a photo at a pharmacy in Montpelier, Vt. Prescription painkillers should not be a first-choice for treating common ailments like back pain and arthritis, according to new federal guidelines designed to reshape how doctors prescribe drugs like OxyContin and Vicodin. Amid an epidemic of addiction and abuse tied to these powerful opioids drugs, the CDC is urging general doctors to try physical therapy, exercise and over-the-counter pain medications before turning to painkillers for chronic pain. (AP Photo/Toby Talbot, File)

(WTNH) — The Connecticut Better Business Bureau is warning consumers of scam opiate treatments on Monday.

According to the CT BBB, con artists are peddling useless home-based detoxification products.

The BB says the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) won a court order barring Caitlin Enterprises from selling Withdrawal Ease and Recovery Ease. The regulator says Caitlin Enterprises made claims about its products that were false and not supported by scientific evidence.

According to the FDA’s charges, this company was cashing-in on addiction to heroin and painkillers. Millions of Americans suffering from addiction are looking for help to end their physical dependence. There is no quick fix, and con artists are peddling useless products, claiming they can help make the detoxification process easier. They need help, not empty promises,” says Connecticut Better Business Bureau spokesman Howard Schwartz.

The FTC complaint against Caitlin Enterprises says the company claimed the products alleviated symptoms of opiate withdrawal and increased the likelihood of overcoming addiction.

The Better Business Bureau urges anyone fighting an opiate addiction to contact a health professional.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s