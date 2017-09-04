Danbury Police: Man who died in Southbury hotel was one of their officers

Related Coverage Southbury man dead following barricade against police

SOUTHBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Danbury Police say the man who died at a Southbury hotel on Sunday was one of their officers.

Danbury Police told News 8, “Sergeant Drew Carlson was a member of the Danbury Police Department. He began his career in the Danbury Police Department in April of 2004.”

Related Content: Southbury man dead following barricade against police

State Police pronounced Carlson, 38, dead at the Wyndham Hotel due to a self-inflicted injury after he barricaded himself inside of a hotel room. Officers say no foul play is suspected, but the Western District Major Crime detectives are investigating.

Southbury Police Department and the State Police Tactical Unit were called to the Wyndham Hotel on Strongtown Road shortly before 12:30 p.m. Officers were called there to check on Carlson after his family had called police saying he was threatening to harm himself.

Officials say after attempts to make contact with Carlson were unsuccessful, a State Police tactical unit gained entry into the hotel room, where they found him dead.