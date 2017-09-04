FDA issues recall on pacemakers: Hackers could change settings, turn off device

(WTNH) — There’s a major recall that you need to be aware of on Monday.

The FDA says more than half a million people’s pacemakers could be hacked.

The Food and Drug Administration discovered flaws that could allow a hacker to change the settings or even turn it off.

So far, there have not been any reports of unauthorized access to these implanted devices, but they need to be updated with new secure software.

Patients will not need a new surgery to do this.

The devices that are affected are the following St. Jude Medical pacemaker and CRT-P devices:

  • Accent
  • Anthem
  • Accent MRI
  • Accent ST
  • Assurity
  • Allure

Officials say this communication does not apply to any implantable cardiac defibrillators (ICDs) or to cardiac resynchronization ICDs (CRT-Ds).

