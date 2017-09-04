Hamden woman arrested after alleged knife attack at nail salon

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A Hamden woman is facing charges after police say she tried to stab a woman at a hair salon on Friday.

According to police, Katerah Edmundson, 19, was involved in a verbal dispute with two other woman at The Nail Spa in Hamden.

Officials say Edmundson unveiled a knife and attempted to stab one of the women.

An employee was able to disarm Edmundson.

Police say further investigation revealed Edmundson also used an electrical weapon during the incident. The weapon was discharged and struck a bystander in the back.

Edmunson was arrested and is facing charges of Reckless Endangerment in the 1st Degree, Assault in the 3rd Degree, and other related charges.

She was detained on a $5,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 15th.