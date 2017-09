HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford Police are searching for a suspect after a woman was killed on Sunday.

Officers responded to an apartment on May Street following a report of a woman screaming.

Police say they located an unconscious woman at the residence who was suffering from an apparent assault.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment. She was later pronounced dead.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident.

The victim’s identity has not been released.