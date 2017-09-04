Lemon-Aid: Kids find ways to help Harvey victims

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — They mastered the technique and use a not-so-secret recipe that’s made sweeter with teamwork. 9-year-old Luca Saulino and his friends have spent two days selling lemonade in East Haven raising money for flooding victims in Texas.

“I was just watching the news with my mom and dad and I saw that there was flooding in Texas and I felt really bad and I was trying to think of something that I could do to help them and I said, ‘hmmm, maybe we can do a lemonade stand,'” explained Luca.

Luca is the mastermind behind the enterprise. He recruited his friends and neighbors to help out. Together, the group of kids, ranging in age from five to 11, spent much of the holiday weekend raising money.

“Johanna made the sign. We usually take turns making the lemonade and we all take turns holding up the sign. We take the sign over there and we hold it up and we’ll get customers to come in and make money,” said Luca.

Other Connecticut kids are also stepping up to help out. Several photos sent in to News 8 through Report-It show kids in Naugatuck and Milford running their own lemonade stands for Harvey victims.

As for Luca’s crew, cup by cup they raised $675, all of which will be donated to the American Red Cross. Even more valuable than the donations is a lesson in paying it forward that will last a lifetime.

“You know, most kids these days are playing on iPads and they don’t think about doing this so the fact that they’re out here helping as much as they can is really just incredible,” said Jim Cohane, Luca’s uncle.