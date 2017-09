PORTLAND, Conn. (WTNH) — LifeStar has responded to a moped accident in Portland on Monday night.

According to LifeStar, the crash took place on Route 66 just after 8 p.m.

One person has been transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The victim’s identity has not been released.

Their condition is not known at this time.

The cause of the crash is unknown.

News 8 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.