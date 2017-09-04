Milford man arrested after assaulting a police officer

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Milford man is facing charges after he allegedly assaulted a police officer early Saturday morning.

Milford Police say they responded to Eli’s Restaurant on Daniel Street shortly after midnight after they received reports of trespassing.

After an investigation, they learned that 25-year-old Christopher Fletcher had been previously kicked out of the restaurant due to his level of intoxication. When he was asked to leave for the second time, police say Fletcher fought with officers and refused to leave.

Fletcher is being charged with breach of peace, assault on police, interfering / resisting arrest and criminal trespass. He will appear in court on September 26th.