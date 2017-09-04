New Haven man dies in fatal motorcycle crash in North Haven

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A motorcyclist has died after crashing in North Haven.

According to the North Haven Fire Department, a New Haven man crashed his motorcycle into a utility pole near Maple Avenue just before 6:30 p.m. Monday.

Firefighters say the man suffered traumatic injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash is being investigated by the North Haven Police Department.

The victim’s identity has not been released.

Police say Maple Avenue between Laydon Avenue and Sackett Point Road is closed.