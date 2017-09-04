New York man arrested after having counterfeit bills inside of Kohl’s in Hamden

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A man from New York is facing charges after he was allegedly found with counterfeit bills inside of a Kohl’s in Hamden in August.

According to police, on August 29, they responded to the Kohl’s Department Store on Dixwell Avenue for reports of suspicious activity. Officers say they were told that an individual described as a black male, wearing an orange-colored jumpsuit was at the check-out counter and that he was possibly in possession of counterfeit bills.

Loss Prevention officials say they told police that this same individual had earlier attempted to purchase merchandise at a Kohl’s using counterfeit money.

When officers arrived, they found 38-year-old James Oliver inside of the store. They say he was in possession of ten counterfeit $100 bills. Officers also say they found several boxed items inside of his vehicle, including tool boxes, lock boxes and faucets.

Hamden Police arrested Oliver. He is being charged with multiple counts of forgery. He was detained on a $100,000 bond and will appear in court in Meriden on September 12.