Officials advise parents to help kids process Harvey

(WTNH) — The images out of Texas can be difficult for kids to fully take in and understand.

The American Academy of Pediatrics has some good tips you can use to help your kids process what they’re seeing.

The AAP says to use this opportunity to talk to your children about what to do in an emergency.

The organization says to educate kids about the importance of first responders and the jobs they do.

The AAP believes you should encourage kids to talk about their fears and concerns and to create a disaster supply kit so they know you’re prepared should something like Harvey happen in Connecticut.

