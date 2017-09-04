Police set up DUI checkpoints on roads, water

(WTNH) — If you plan on hitting the road or the water on Monday, here’s a reminder to be careful or State Police will pull you over.

Police will have DUI checkpoints across the state and on the water.

This is the last weekend of summer and it’s expected to be a big one for boaters.

The Coast Guard will be looking for boaters who are under the influence of alcohol.

Experts say if you do plan on hitting the water, you need to:

Make sure someone back on land knows where you are.

Wear a life jacket.

Have a marine radio and things like flares, whistles and horns.

You also need to be aware of weather. You can get the latest weather alerts and traffic conditions on the News 8 app.