State Police looking for help locating armed burglar

KILLINGWORTH, Conn. (WTNH) — State Police are seeking the public’s help in finding an armed burglar in Killingworth.

Authorities say on Monday morning around 5:00 a.m., a man equipped with an AR-15/M-4 type rifle fired several rounds into the front door of the Killingworth Family Pharmacy located at 183 Route 81.

Once inside, police say the suspect then fired additional rounds into an interior door to gain access to pharmaceuticals. Officials say he then took an unspecified quantity of drugs and fled the scene in a vehicle.

Police describe the suspect as a white male wearing a baseball cap, black-rimmed safety glasses, a down type vest, long pants, and a long sleeve shirt. Police say he was operating a dark-colored station wagon.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 860-399-2100. Information can also be sent via text message by texting TIP711 and the information to 274637. Both calls and texts can be made anonymously.