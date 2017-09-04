Thousands expected take part in New Haven Road Race

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Monday is a big day for the Elm City.

Traffic detours as thousands head into New Haven for the Faxon Law New Haven Road Race.

On Sunday, many runners picked up their bib numbers while others registered for the race.

More than 6,000 runners are expected to take part in the race.

“It’s the 20k national championship so the champions are us citizens so we have people from all over the country who are participating here,” said Frank Alvarado, the Vice President of the New Haven Road Race.

About 10,000 spectators are also expected to turn out.

This year’s race features four Olympians and a number of America’s top distance runners competing for a prize purse of nearly $40,000. Two-hundred and fifty Yale University students are participating in the races.

Plus, folks are coming to New Haven from all over. There are 800 out of state numbers.

If you are not running, you can still take part in all of the fun and great food.

The race begins with a Kids Race at 8:10 before the 20k, half marathon and 5k start at 8:30.

A number of roads will be closed for the race. For the most up-to-date traffic information, click here.