Trial set to begin in student dismemberment killing

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man charged with killing and dismembering his college student girlfriend is set to go on trial for a third time.

A jury in Bridgeport Superior Court is scheduled to begin hearing evidence Wednesday in the case of Jermaine Richards, whose first two trials ended with deadlocked juries.

Related Content: Third trial set to begin in student dismemberment case

Richards is charged with murder in the 2013 death of 20-year-old Alyssiah Wiley, of West Haven.

Wiley was a sophomore psychology major at Eastern Connecticut State University. Her partial remains were found in Trumbull about a month after she was last seen with Richards outside her dorm.

Related Content: 2nd mistrial declared in student dismemberment case

Police say Wiley tried to break up with Richards via Facebook shortly before her death and he became upset.

The 34-year-old Richards denies killing Wiley. He remains detained on $500,000 bail.