(WTNH) — State Police have been out all weekend, making sure people are staying safe on the highways.

Since Friday, 500 people have been pulled over for speeding.

Twenty-six people were arrested for driving under the influence.

This specific enforcement period runs through Tuesday.

In addition to speed, troopers are also looking for people who are driving distracted.