Trump vows to ‘dramatically reduce income taxes’

Donald Trump
In this Aug. 30, 2017 photo, President Donald Trump speaks about tax reform at the Loren Cook Company in Springfield, Mo. Trump plans to take his tax reform tour to North Dakota on Wednesday where he’ll be on friendly turf _ a deep-red state he carried by 36 points last year, and one that got an immediate boost when he threw his young presidency behind a controversial oil pipeline. But even Trump backers want to see more detail about what he’s got planned when it comes to taxes. After months of trying to write a plan, Trump’s economic advisers now say they want to leave many of the details to Congress. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

(AP) — President Donald Trump is calling the U.S. tax code “self-destructive” and says he’ll work with Congress on a plan to simplify it and “dramatically” reduce income taxes for Americans.

In a Labor Day op-ed submitted to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Trump outlined his goals for a new U.S. tax plan.

Trump writes: “Our plan will dramatically reduce income taxes for American workers and families. It will nearly double the standard deduction to help families get ahead. It will make our complex tax code more simple and fair. It will put money back into the pockets of the people who earned it.”

Congress is expected to take up the issue when it returns from its August recess this week.

