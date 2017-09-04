Victim of Trinity Bar and Restaurant fire transferred to hospital burn unit

WTNH.com staff Published:
(Photo: Twitter / New Haven Fire)

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Following a fire at a popular New Haven bar, one of the victims who was badly injured in the blaze has been transferred to a burn unit.

The Trinity Bar and Restaurant caught fire on Friday, and now, one of the victims is recovering in a burn unit at Bridgeport Hospital.

Original Story: 2 injured, 1 critically, in New Haven fire

Two other people were injured in the fire as well. There is no word on how they are doing.

The Orange Street fire is still under investigation. Officials are not sure if the fire started in the bar or in an apartment.

