Warning signs installed in Branford following 10-year-old’s drowning

BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — New signs have been installed on Tabor Drive in Branford warning residents of the potential danger due to culverts in the area.

This comes after the tragic drowning of 10-year-old Ben Callahan back in July.

Callahan drowned after getting stuck in a culvert.

According to the BrandfordSeven (http://bit.ly/2w03eYc), the town and the family are looking at potential ways to warn people about the dangers of the culverts.

The town is looking into potential guard rails in the area as a way to discourage swimming.

An engraved grate memorial is also expected in the near future to honor Callahan’s life.

