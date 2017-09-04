Woman attacked by dog in Plainfield

PLAINFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Plainfield Police are investigating an incident after a woman was attacked by a dog over the weekend.
It happened on Saturday afternoon in Plainfield in the area of South Walnut Street.
Police say the woman was seriously injured.
She describes the dog as a gray pit bull that may have a white spot on its front paw.
Police have not yet found the dog. Anyone who knows where it might be is asked to call police at (860) 747-1616.