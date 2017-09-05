2 arrests made in burglary of Stratford deli

STRATFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Two Bridgeport men were arrested for allegedly burglarizing a deli in Stratford early Sunday morning.

Police say at around 2:35 a.m., 21-year-old Paul Thompson, 26-year-old Josue Rivera-Suarez and a third unknown man broke into the Pickel Barrel Deli at 1889 Main Street. The men then stole a cash register, valued at about $900 and a $130 case, before leaving the deli in a gray van.

Officers reviewed surveillance footage and Fairfield and Bridgeport officers later found the van. After a brief attempt to flee, Thompson and Rivera-Suarez were taken into custody.

Both men were charged with burglary, larceny, and possession of burglary tools. They were each held on $20,000 bond and will appear in court on September 11th.