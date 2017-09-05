3 employees of Connecticut Valley Hospital face charges after allegedly abusing patient

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Three people are facing charges after they allegedly abused a patient at the Connecticut Valley Hospital in Middletown.

On Tuesday, the Connecticut State Police Major Crime Squad with the DMHAS Police began executing arrest warrants for staff members at the Whiting Forensic Division of the Connecticut Valley Hospital on O’Brien Drive. The staff members were accused of abusing a patient there, according to police.

After the abuse was discovered, the patient was relocated and the staff members were placed on administrative leave, according to officials.

Police arrested 39-year-old Carl Benjamin of Hamden on Friday around noon. He is facing six counts of cruelty to persons, six counts of disorderly conduct. His bond is $75,000 and he will appear in Middletown Superior Court on September 7th.

They also arrested 49-year-old Mark Cusson of Southington on Friday around 11 a.m. He is facing eight counts of cruelty to persons and eight counts of disorderly conduct. His bond is also $75,000 and he will be in Middletown Superior Court on September 7th, as well.

Officers also arrested 43-year-old Gregory Giantonio of Deep River on Tuesday at 9:30 a.m.. He is facing three counts of cruelty persons and three counts of disorderly conduct. He is being held pending his arraignment.on September 6th at Middletown Superior Court. His bond is $75,000.

Police say the investigation is on-going and additional arrests are anticipated.