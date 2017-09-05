Armed teen leads New Haven Police on chase

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A teen is facing charges after leading officers on a chase on Monday.

New Haven Police received a call around 7:45 p.m. regarding a teen reportedly armed with a handgun while at a gas pump on Whalley Avenue.

Police in an undercover cruiser followed the teen after he got into his own vehicle and left the gas station.

Once officers used their vehicle’s lights and siren, the teen reportedly began to pull over before speeding off instead.

Officers say the car sped down Elm Street and passed State Street before the suspect jumped out of the vehicle and fled on foot.

Police located the suspect along with a 9mm handgun after a brief foot chase. The teen was charged with trespassing and interfering.